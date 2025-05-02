Pearls of Wisdom lead Phantoms in Game 2

Zayde Wisdom scored two shorthanded goals in the third period to lift Lehigh Valley to a 3-1 win over Hershey, tying the teams’ best-of-five Atlantic Division semifinal series at a game apiece.

The Phantoms host the pivotal Game 3 on Sunday evening.

With the Bears down a goal but beginning a power play early in the third period, Jacob Gaucher chipped the puck out of the zone, retrieved it coming through neutral ice and sent a centering pass to Wisdom, who beat his man and backhanded a shot past Hunter Shepard to give Lehigh Valley a 2-0 lead.

Less than five minutes later, with the Phantoms’ lead down to 2-1 and the Bears again with a man advantage bidding for the tying goal, Wisdom scored once more on a nearly identical play, this time finishing off a pass from Elliot Desnoyers.

Anthony Richard also scored for Lehigh Valley, snapping a 0-0 tie with 1:19 left in the second period. Parker Gahagen (3-1) stopped 19 of 20 shots in the win.

Alex Limoges netted the only goal for Hershey.

(Series tied, 1-1)

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 30 – HERSHEY 3, Lehigh Valley 0

Game 2 – Fri., May 2 – Lehigh Valley 3, HERSHEY 1

Game 3 – Sun., May 4 – Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 5:05

Game 4 – Fri., May 9 – Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05

*Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern