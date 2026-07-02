Peca joins Amerks on two-year deal

The Rochester Americans have signed forward Matthew Peca to a two-year American Hockey League contract.

Peca skated in 63 games between the Springfield Thunderbirds and Syracuse Crunch in 2025-26, totaling 12 goals and 35 assists for 47 points.

In 544 career AHL contests with Syracuse, Springfield, Belleville and Laval, Peca has recorded 128 goals and 276 assists for 404 points. He was voted a First Team AHL All-Star in 2024-25.

In 58 postseason games, he has 14 goals and 28 assists for 42 points, reaching the Calder Cup Finals with the Crunch in 2017 and the Thunderbirds in 2022.

Originally a seventh-round choice by Tampa Bay in the 2011 NHL Draft, Peca has recorded six goals and 15 assists for 21 points in 83 career NHL games with the Lightning, Montreal, Ottawa and St. Louis.