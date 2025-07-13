Penguins acquire Calder Cup MVP Šilovs

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired goaltender Artūrs Šilovs from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Chase Stillman and a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Šilovs is coming off a 2024-25 season in which he earned the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as the most valuable player of the Calder Cup Playoffs after backstopping the Abbotsford Canucks to the championship. The 24-year-old Šilovs was 16-7 with a 2.01 goals-against average, a .931 save percentage and five shutouts in 24 postseason appearances after going 14-5-1 (2.41, .908) in 21 regular-season games for Abbotsford.

Šilovs also appeared in 10 games with Vancouver in 2024-25, posting a record of 2-6-1 with a 3.65 GAA and an .861 save percentage.

A five-year pro, Šilovs has played 110 career games in the AHL with Abbotsford and Manitoba, going 59-35-12 with a 2.58 GAA, a .906 save percentage and nine shutouts. In 19 NHL games with the Canucks, Šilovs is 8-8-2 with a 3.13 GAA and an .880 save percentage. He made 10 appearances during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, helping Vancouver reach the second round.

Šilovs has represented his native Latvia in several international competitions, most notably the 2023 IIHF World Championship when he was named the tournament’s MVP as Latvia won a bronze medal, its best finish ever.

Šilovs was originally selected by Vancouver in the sixth round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Stillman, 22, was a first-round pick by New Jersey (29th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft. He was acquired by Pittsburgh on Mar. 7, 2025, and totaled four goals and eight assists in 65 AHL games with Utica and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2024-25.

As a rookie with Utica in 2023-24, Stillman notched 14 goals and 10 assists in 54 AHL contests.