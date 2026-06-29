Penguins acquire Gustafsson from Jets

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired forward David Gustafsson from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for defenseman Jack St. Ivany.

Gustafsson, a pending restricted free agent, played 48 games with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose in 2025-26, collecting 10 goals and 22 assists for 32 points along with a plus-12 rating. He added one goal and three assists in seven Calder Cup Playoff contests.

A second-round choice by Winnipeg in the 2018 NHL Draft, Gustafsson has played 136 games with the Moose over parts of five seasons, totaling 34 goals and 57 assists for 91 points. He has also skated in 149 NHL games with the Jets, recording six goals and 14 assists.

St. Ivany registered seven assists in 20 NHL games with Pittsburgh last season, as well as one goal and five assists in eight outings with the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Originally selected by Philadelphia in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Draft, St. Ivany has collected nine assists in 53 career NHL games with the Penguins. He also has six goals and 39 assists for 45 points in 162 appearances with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.