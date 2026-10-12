Penguins acquire Johnson from Buffalo

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired defenseman Ryan Johnson from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for defensemen Caleb Jones and Daniel Laatsch.

Johnson, 25, was a first-round pick (31st overall) by Buffalo in the 2019 NHL Draft and has collected seven assists in 47 appearances with the Sabres. In 153 AHL games with the Rochester Americans (including four so far in 2026-27), the fourth-year pro has recorded seven goals and 34 assists for 41 points.

Johnson also has one goal and three assists in 15 Calder Cup Playoff matches.

Jones has registered three assists in four games with the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this season, and has totaled 13 goals and 74 assists for 87 points in 186 career AHL games with the Penguins, Ontario Reign, Colorado Eagles and Bakersfield Condors.

Jones, in his 10th professional season after being drafted by Edmonton in the fourth round in 2015, has played 255 games in the NHL with the Oilers, Blackhawks, Avalanche, Kings and Penguins, totaling 14 goals and 42 assists for 56 points.

Laatsch appeared in 10 games as a first-year pro with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2025-26, recording three assists. He also notched three goals and eight assists in 29 games with Wheeling (ECHL).

Laatsch was a seventh-round choice by Pittsburgh in the 2021 NHL Draft.