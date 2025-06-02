Penguins add Malone as assistant coach

Brad Malone has been hired as an assistant coach for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Malone spent the 2024-25 season with Oshawa in the Ontario Hockey League. He joined the club as player development coach before being named interim head coach in December, leading the Generals all the way to the OHL Finals.

Malone played 552 regular-season games in the AHL with Bakersfield, Chicago, Hershey and Lake Erie, totaling 105 goals and 186 assists for 291 points over 13 pro seasons from 2011 to 2024. Originally a fourth-round pick by Colorado in the 2007 NHL Draft, Malone also skated in 217 National Hockey League contests, recording 14 goals and 18 assists with Edmonton, Carolina and Colorado.