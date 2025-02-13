Penguins, Blues complete trade

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired forward Mathias Laferriere from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for forward Corey Andonovski.

A fourth-year pro, Laferriere has recorded two goals and eight assists in 33 games for the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds this season.

The Montreal native was selected by the Blues in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Draft. He has totaled 21 goals and 49 assists for 70 points in 207 career AHL games with Springfield.

Andonovski has played 27 games for the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this season, registering three goals and two assists.

In 157 AHL games for the Penguins, the third-year pro has notched 18 goals and 36 assists for 54 points.