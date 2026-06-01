Penguins close gap on Marlies with Game 3 win

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins got in the Eastern Conference Finals win column on Monday night with a 5-3 victory over the Toronto Marlies in Game 3 at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

With the Marlies still leading the best-of-seven series two games to one, Game 4 is Wednesday night back in Toronto (7 ET, ).

Ville Koivunen snapped a 2-2 tie with 12:12 to go in the third period to send the Penguins to their fourth win in five road games this postseason.

Linemates Aidan McDonough, Bill Zonnon and Atley Calvert all tallied a goal and an assist apiece for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and Sergei Murashov (7-5) finished the night with 36 saves.

Luke Haymes led the Marlies with a goal and an assist, and Vinni Lettieri and Marc Johnstone also scored.

Artur Akhtyamov (9-5) stopped 29 of 33 shots for Toronto.

(Toronto leads series, 2-1)

Game 1 – Wed., May 27 – Toronto 4, W-B/SCRANTON 2

Game 2 – Fri., May 29 – Toronto 2, W-B/SCRANTON 1 (OT)

Game 3 – Mon., June 1 – W-B/Scranton 5, TORONTO 3

Game 4 – Wed., June 3 – W-B/Scranton at Toronto, 7:00

*Game 5 – Fri., June 5 – W-B/Scranton at Toronto, 7:00

*Game 6 – Sun., June 7 – Toronto at W-B/Scranton, 6:05

*Game 7 – Tue., June 9 – Toronto at W-B/Scranton, 7:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern