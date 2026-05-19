Penguins hold off Thunderbirds to take 2-1 series lead

Sergei Murashov turned away 27 shots, Bill Zonnon made it three goals in three games and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton defeated Springfield, 2-1, to take a two-games-to-one lead in the Atlantic Division finals on Tuesday at the MassMutual Center.

Game 4 of the best-of-five series is Thursday night in Springfield.

The Penguins scored first when Rutger McGroarty took a lead pass from Avery Hayes and beat Georgii Romanov on a shorthanded breakaway with 19.1 seconds left in the opening period.

After a scoreless second, Zonnon doubled the lead 5:58 into the third period, scoring his third goal in as many games to start his pro career. Boko Imama fed Zonnon on a three-on-one rush and the 19-year-old put a wrister past Romanov from 20 feet out to make it 2-0.

Zonnon, Pittsburgh’s first-round pick (22nd overall) in the 2025 NHL Draft, joined Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL) late in the division semifinal round and made his pro debut in Game 1 against Springfield last week.

Juraj Pekarcik got the Thunderbirds on the board with 3:39 remaining in regulation when he deked around a Penguins defender and snuck a shot under Murashov for his first postseason goal. Springfield, which scored two extra-attacker goals to tie Game 2 late, pressed for the equalizer but could not force OT.

Murashov (5-2) improved his save percentage to .948 in the series, with five goals allowed on 97 shots.

Romanov (6-3) finished with 30 saves on the night.

(W-B/Scranton leads series, 2-1)

Game 1 – Tue., May 12 – W-B/SCRANTON 2, Springfield 0

Game 2 – Thu., May 14 – Springfield 4, W-B/SCRANTON 3 (OT)

Game 3 – Tue., May 19 – W-B/Scranton 2, SPRINGFIELD 1

Game 4 – Thu., May 21 – W-B/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05

*Game 5 – Sat., May 23 – Springfield at W-B/Scranton, 6:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern