SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that due to a repair required underneath the concrete ice floor at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza, this Saturday’s game between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Belleville Senators (AHL Game #578) has been rescheduled.

The game will be played on Tuesday, Mar. 4, at 7:05 p.m. ET.