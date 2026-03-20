Penguins wrap up playoff spot

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins clinched a berth in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs on Friday evening thanks to a 2-1 shootout victory in Belleville.

The Penguins will be making their 21st trip to the postseason in 25 tries since joining the AHL in 1999.

Currently second in the Atlantic Division, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is one of six Atlantic teams who will qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs; the top two clubs will get byes into the division semifinals, while the third- through sixth-place finishers will meet in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2025-26 regular season ends April 19; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.