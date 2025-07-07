Petersen named head coach of Texas Stars

The Dallas Stars have appointed Toby Petersen as head coach of their American Hockey League affiliate, the Texas Stars.

Petersen succeeds Neil Graham, who was named last week as an assistant coach on Glen Gulutzan’s staff in Dallas.

Petersen returns to the Stars organization, where he spent the final seven seasons of his playing career from 2007-14. He won a Calder Cup championship with Texas in 2014 to complete a 14-year pro career that included 550 games in the AHL with Texas, Iowa, Edmonton and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Petersen was an AHL All-Star in 2001 and 2008 and a member of the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2000-01.

Following his retirement as a player, Petersen served as an assistant coach for Columbus’ AHL affiliates in Springfield (2014-15) and Cleveland (2015-17), helping the Monsters to a Calder Cup title in 2016. He was also an assistant with the Rochester Americans from 2017-20, and spent the last two seasons as a skills coach with the Colorado Avalanche.

Assistant coaches Travis Morin and Max Fortunus will remain on the Texas staff, along with goaltender development coach Ryan Daniels and video coach Josh Johnson.

A native of Bloomington, Minn., Petersen was drafted by Pittsburgh in 1998 and skated in 398 NHL games with the Penguins, Oilers and Stars.