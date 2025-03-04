Pezzullo plays versatile role on Bruins’ medical staff

by Jordan Conn | AHL On The Beat

Versatility is a valuable characteristic for a hockey team. Having players who can play both wings and down the middle of the ice is vital for a lineup.

The Providence Bruins also have versatility in their support staff with team physical therapist Dave Pezzullo.

With a bachelor’s degree in physical therapy from the University of Connecticut and an athletic training certification and a Master of Science in sports and orthopedic physical therapy from the University of Pittsburgh, Pezzullo began his career in sports medicine with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. After eight years in the Steel City, the Narragansett, R.I., native moved back to his home state and took a role with University Orthopedics in Providence to run their physical therapy department.

Pezzullo was helping with the University of Rhode Island’s club hockey program as an athletic trainer and physical therapist in the 2011-12 season when he received a call from Mark Grotzinger, the lone athletic trainer for the Providence Bruins, who was looking for help covering the team. This was a dream opportunity for someone who grew up rooting for the Boston Bruins.

After accepting, Pezzullo covered mostly road contests for the team in his first few seasons. However, two years later, Grotzinger hired an assistant athletic trainer but saw the value in keeping Pezzullo on the staff and shifted his part-time role to the physical therapy side.

While currently serving as Director of Physical Therapy at University Orthopedics, Pezzullo works home games at the Amica Mutual Pavilion and select practice days, but still enjoys joining the team for a road trip when filling in for the athletic trainers.

“Because of my dual certification in physical therapy and athletic training, I can help out the trainers when one of them is unable to make a road trip,” said Pezzullo, whose hockey playing experiences growing up were on the pond with his friends. “I love going on the road. I try to go on a few road trips a year. It’s a different experience on the road and you spend a lot of time together as a team.”

For the past 14 seasons, Pezzullo has made an impact on more than just player bodies. He has been a valued mentor and friend for the players and staff. While loving what he does with physical therapy, he relishes his unofficial role, providing guidance to players and staff.

“I really enjoy helping the athletes and staff develop to get to the next level,” said Pezzullo. “It’s nice to be able to help players get to the next level, if that’s through injury progression, but I also enjoy helping staff get to the next level. We have staff members within the Bruins organization who have moved up and staff members on other NHL teams. It’s fun to see them pursue their NHL dreams and help them get there as well.”

Rob Tagle, the Bruins’ current head athletic trainer, knows the value of having Pezzullo on his medical staff.

“Having someone with Dave’s experience and professionalism is invaluable,” said Tagle. “He brings contagious energy every day and is the type of person you always want to have around. I’m extremely fortunate to have him as a co-worker and mentor for the last six-plus years.”

Pezzullo worked his 500th game with the Providence Bruins on Feb. 14, and the team presented him with gifts in the locker room and had a special video message on the scoreboard during the game that included current and former players congratulating him. It was a special way to show what Pezzullo has meant to the team over the past 14 seasons.

“I was completely honored and blown away with the recognition that the Bruins organization pulled off on that evening,” said Pezzullo. “I don’t enjoy being the center of attention, but it was a beautiful recognition. It was a culmination of everyone who is important to me. I hope I have 500 more in me because I love doing this and I don’t see myself stopping any time soon.”