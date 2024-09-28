Phantoms ink forward Primeau

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have signed forward Mason Primeau to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Primeau skated in 44 games with the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights last season, recording two goals and four assists.

A fifth-round choice by Vegas in the 2019 NHL Draft, Primeau has skated in 133 games in the AHL, all with Henderson, over four pro seasons, totaling 10 goals and 18 assists for 28 points.

Primeau is the son of former NHL forward and Calder Cup champion Wayne Primeau, and the nephew of former Flyers captain Keith Primeau.