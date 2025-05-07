Phillips nets winner as Eagles prevail in OT

On home ice for the first time in nearly a month, Colorado grabbed a 2-1 lead in their Pacific Division semifinal with a 3-2 overtime win over San Jose on Tuesday night.

The Eagles can wrap up the best-of-five series with another victory on Wednesday.

Matthew Phillips scored the winning goal off a 4-on-2 rush with 5:02 gone in the extra session, his second career Calder Cup Playoff overtime goal. Phillips’ shot beat San Jose goaltender Gabe Carriere, who had come on less than three minutes earlier after Yaroslav Askarov left the game with a Barracuda trainer.

The trio of Phillips (1g, 1a) and his linemates Tye Felhaber (1g, 2a) and Jayson Megna (1g, 1a) combined for seven points on the night.

Filip Bystedt and Pavol Regenda scored for San Jose, with Regenda’s extra-attacker goal tying the game with 1:35 left in regulation. Collin Graf recorded two assists.

Trent Miner (2-1) made 26 saves for the Eagles, who were playing at Blue Arena for the first time since Apr. 12. Colorado was a league-best 26-6-2-2 at home during the regular season.

Askarov stopped 25 of 27 shots before giving way to Carriere (two saves), who made his Calder Cup Playoff debut.

(Colorado leads series, 2-1)

Game 1 – Fri., May 2 – Colorado 6, SAN JOSE 3

Game 2 – Sun., May 4 – SAN JOSE 2, Colorado 1 (OT)

Game 3 – Tue., May 6 – COLORADO 3, San Jose 2 (OT)

Game 4 – Wed., May 7 – San Jose at Colorado, 9:05

*Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – San Jose at Colorado, 5:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern