Stars’ Poirier named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Texas Stars goaltender Rémi Poirier has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 11, 2026.

Poirier stopped 59 of the 60 shots he faced in two starts for the Stars last week, good for a 0.50 goals-against average and a .983 save percentage.

On Friday night, Poirier backstopped Texas to a 2-0 win at Grand Rapids, making 29 saves and handing the Griffins their first regulation loss in seven weeks. Then on Saturday, Poirier turned aside 30 shots in a 3-1 win at Chicago, extending his shutout streak to nearly 115 minutes before allowing a third-period goal.

A sixth-round choice by Dallas in the 2020 NHL Draft, Poirier has a record of 10-10-4 with a 2.57 goals-against average, a .911 save percentage and two shutouts in 24 appearances for Texas this season, ranking second in the AHL in both minutes played (1,355) and saves (591). In 109 AHL games over four seasons with the Stars, the 24-year-old native of Farnham, Que., is 53-42-12 with a 2.79 GAA, a .907 save percentage and six shutouts.