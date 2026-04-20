News

Griffins’ Postava named AHL Player of the Week

by AHL PR

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Michal Postava has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending April 19, 2026.

Postava stopped 48 of 50 shots in winning his two starts last week, good for a 1.01 goals-against average and a .960 save percentage.

On Wednesday evening, Postava made 24 saves in the Griffins’ 5-2 win at Iowa. And on Friday, he turned aside 24 shots in backstopping Grand Rapids to an 8-0 victory in Milwaukee – his fourth shutout of the season and his third in as many starts against the Admirals.

In his first year of play in North America, the 24-year-old Postava made 25 appearances for Grand Rapids in 2025-26 and went 17-6-0 with a 1.71 GAA and a .937 save percentage, never allowing more than three goals in a single game. Postava shared the 2025-26 Harry “Hap” Holmes Memorial Award with teammate Sebastian Cossa as the Griffins allowed the fewest goals (159) in the AHL this season. A native of Valašské Meziříčí, Czechia, Postava signed as a free agent with the Detroit Red Wings on June 10, 2025, after winning a league championship with HC Brno in the Czech Extraliga last season.

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