Postava, Griffins blank Moose in Game 2

Grand Rapids answered Manitoba’s Game 1 shutout with one of their own in Game 2, as Michal Postava made 30 saves in a 2-0 Griffins victory at Canada Life Centre on Sunday afternoon.

The best-of-five Central Division semifinal series continues on Wednesday evening in Grand Rapids.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård notched a goal late in the first period and assisted on William Wallinder’s goal with 5:12 left in regulation.

For Postava, who stopped 22 of 23 shots in Game 1, it was his third shutout in his last six starts.

Domenic DiVincentiis followed his 39-save effort on Saturday by turning aside 32 of 34 shots for the Moose in Game 2.

(Series tied, 1-1)

Game 1 – Sat., May 2 – MANITOBA 1, Grand Rapids 0

Game 2 – Sun., May 3 – Grand Rapids 2, MANITOBA 0

Game 3 – Wed., May 6 – Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7:00

*Game 4 – Fri., May 8 – Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7:00

*Game 5 – Sat., May 9 – Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern