Predators acquire Denisenko

The Nashville Predators have acquired forward Grigori Denisenko from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for future considerations.

Denisenko, who participated in his second consecutive AHL All-Star Classic earlier this month, has recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 42 games for the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights this season. The 24-year-old from Novosibirsk, Russia, has skated in 208 career AHL games with Henderson, Charlotte and Syracuse, totaling 56 goals and 87 assists for 143 points.

Originally a first-round choice (15th overall) by Florida in the 2018 NHL Draft, Denisenko has seven assists in 33 career NHL contests with the Panthers and Golden Knights. He has also appeared in one NHL playoff match, with Florida during the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.