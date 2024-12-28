Predators acquire forward Pavel from Avalanche

The Nashville Predators have acquired forward Ondrej Pavel and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Juuso Parssinen and a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Pavel, 24, has recorded two assists in 14 games with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles this season. As a rookie in 2023-24, he registered six goals and four assists in 61 contests with the Eagles and also made his NHL debut with the Avalanche, skating in two games.

The native of Prague, Czechia, played three seasons at Minnesota State University-Mankato before joining the Eagles at the end of the 2022-23 season.