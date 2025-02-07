Predators acquire Friedman

The Milwaukee Admirals have acquired defenseman Mark Friedman from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for future considerations.

Friedman has recorded one goal and five assists in 20 games for the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks this season, and has also appeared in five games with Vancouver.

The Toronto native has collected 13 goals and 64 assists for 77 points in 238 career AHL matches with Lehigh Valley, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Abbotsford.

A third-round pick by Philadelphia in the 2014 NHL Draft, Friedman has played 93 games in the NHL with the Flyers, Penguins and Canucks, totaling four goals and nine assists. He also has one goal in six Stanley Cup Playoff appearances.