Predators acquire Rolston

The Nashville Predators have acquired forward Ryder Rolston from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations.

Rolston, 23, has skated in six games for the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs this season, collecting one goal. As a rookie in 2023-24, he notched 10 goals and nine assists in 62 AHL games with Rockford.

Rolston was originally selected by Colorado in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Draft. He played three seasons at the University of Notre Dame after coming through USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program.