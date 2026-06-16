News

Predators, Avalanche trade AHL goalies

by AHL PR

The Nashville Predators have acquired forward Ross Colton and goaltender Isak Posch from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and goaltender Magnus Chrona.

Posch, 24, spent his rookie season with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles in 2025-26, going 15-8-5 with a 2.78 goals-against average and an .891 save percentage. He also represented Colorado at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic.

Chrona, a pending unrestricted free agent, was 9-11-3 with a 2.94 GAA, an .894 save percentage and one shutout in 25 appearances for the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals in 2025-26. The three-year pro has compiled a record of 27-39-14 with a 3.09 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 86 games with Milwaukee and San Jose.

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