Predators, Bruins make deal

The Nashville Predators have acquired forwards Dalton Bancroft and Massimo Rizzo from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Navrin Mutter.

A rookie out of Cornell University, Bancroft has one goal and one assist in 34 games with the Providence Bruins this season. He made his pro debut with Providence late in 2024-25, recording one goal in five contests.

Rizzo skated in one game with Providence after being acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers on Mar. 6. He tallied six goals and 12 assists in 46 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in 2024-25.

Mutter has notched one assist in 27 games with the Milwaukee Admirals this season, his fourth pro campaign. In 149 career AHL games with Milwaukee and Stockton, he has totaled four goals and 16 assists.