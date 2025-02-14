by Justin Vézina | AHL On The Beat

Cayden Primeau has unquestionably started the calendar year on a high note – and with a smile to match.

On Jan. 3, Primeau put on his Laval Rocket jersey for the first time since April 2023. Since returning, he has made 11 starts, winning the first 10 of them. Just a single loss. His exceptional play even earned him the title of AHL Goaltender of the Month for January.

But the road leading to this moment has not been without its challenges for the 25-year-old goaltender.

“It wasn’t easy what he went through this year,” shared Pascal Vincent, head coach of the Rocket.

Vincent was referring to Primeau’s return to the AHL after spending over a full season with the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens, where he played 11 games this season.

“Beyond the opinions of others or the public’s expectations, he had personal expectations for himself,” Vincent added. “It hasn’t gone exactly as he hoped.”

It was just before Christmas when Primeau learned that he would be headed to Place Bell. On Jan. 1, upon his arrival, the American netminder wasted no time getting to work.

“I think you truly see someone’s character when they face adversity,” Vincent reflected. “And Cayden went through a lot at that point. He didn’t point fingers or criticize anyone. He simply said, ‘I’m here to play games and do the best I can.’”

Vincent recalled his first impression of the goalie.

“He had a smile on his face and was ready to work,” Vincent said. That initial meeting left him with a clear understanding of the kind of person Primeau is.

“His attitude has been exemplary. It’s even been contagious to his teammates.”

When Primeau joined the Rocket, the team had just come off a December that fell short of their usual standards, finishing with a record of 5-4-0-1. Despite this, the team remained in the hunt for the top spot in the North Division. Primeau’s arrival injected new energy into the team, and they quickly found their rhythm again.

However, Primeau remained humble, refusing to take credit for the turnaround.

“They have a great group here, and they’ve been building a fantastic culture,” Primeau said. “They had a strong first half, and we’re just trying to build on that. It’s been a lot of fun. The guys have been great, both on and off the ice. It’s been a blast.”

Since Primeau’s arrival, the team has climbed to the top of the standings, also allowing the fewest goals per game in the league – two stats that reflect the prevailing sense of enjoyment and success in Laval this season.

“Marco Marciano, our goalie coach, always maintains a positive attitude,” Primeau said. “It’s hard not to feel happy and optimistic around him. The environment here is something special. There’s not many days when you’re playing in Laval where it’s a bad day.”

In his 11 games with the Rocket, Primeau has a 2.23 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910. Yet, despite these impressive numbers, Primeau remains driven to improve.

“The funny thing is, I like how my game is trending, but every game I seem to find something else I want to work on,” he said. “There’s always room to get better.”

Although Primeau is not fully satisfied with his performance, his coach is confident he will soon have another chance in the NHL.

“I’m convinced he’s going to get another shot there,” Vincent said. “It’s just a matter of time.”

With performances like these, it’s hard to imagine any other outcome.