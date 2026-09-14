Raddysh’s NHL breakthrough a lesson in perseverance

Patrick Williams, TheAHL.com Features Writer

Traffic permitting, it’s a 45-minute drive to Scotiabank Arena from Darren Raddysh’s hometown of Caledon, Ont.

But the road back home has felt a lot longer than that.

Raddysh, 30, joined the Toronto Maple Leafs in June in a sign-and-trade deal with Tampa Bay that included a new eight-year contract.

Since he left home as a 16-year-old to play major junior hockey in Erie, Pa., Raddysh has endured countless challenges on his way to becoming a regular defenseman in the National Hockey League. Undrafted, he played five seasons in Erie before signing an AHL contract with the Rockford IceHogs in 2017. He turned a solid rookie performance into a two-year deal with the Chicago Blackhawks, playing 54 more games with the IceHogs before heading to Hartford following a 2019 trade with the New York Rangers.

Raddysh re-upped with the Rangers and spent the COVID-shortened 2020-21 with the Wolf Pack. At season’s end, Raddysh was 25 years old and heading into free agency.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, coming off their second consecutive Stanley Cup championship and possessing a deep blue-line corps, inked Raddysh to a one-year contract. It was a turning point: an assignment to the Syracuse Crunch was near certainty, but it still represented an excellent opportunity. The Lightning already had a track record of seeing something in overlooked, underrated or raw talent and developing them into NHL players. Cory Conacher. Yanni Gourde. Jonathan Marchessault. Carter Verhaeghe.

Skating had been the knock on Raddysh. But an elite shot and an ability to move the puck earned him some leeway. Moreover, he showed a willingness to play one of his top strengths – he ripped 303 shots in 111 regular-season games with the Crunch. Most of all, the Lightning invested heavily in skills development. Perhaps they could bring his skating up to par.

Raddysh delivered.

“Everyone’s got the same mindset of helping guys get to the next level,” Raddysh said of the Lightning organization. “It’s just a testament to the whole organization as a whole. I think it was just the belief in your game and in yourself.”

The Lightning had their skills development coaches in Syracuse regularly, meaning that Raddysh had two or three chances a week to take apart his game, examine it, and rebuild it. The AHL’s weekend-heavy schedule format lends itself to ample practice time. On a typical Tuesday or Wednesday morning, Raddysh and his teammates would have a development session followed by practice. Tampa Bay director of player development J.P. Côté made himself a regular visitor in Syracuse. Blend those resources – both time and teaching – with a detailed stickler like former Crunch head coach Ben Groulx, and Raddysh’s game rapidly improved in Syracuse.

Tampa Bay has proven methods and sticks to them, and they bring in overlooked projects like Raddysh. That success means buy-in from both player and organization.

“I think it’s just the belief that they had in you,” Raddysh continued, “and just trying to help you become the best player and best version of yourself.”

Côté, who played four AHL seasons in the Tampa Bay organization and won the Calder Cup in 2012, represents that consistency. After retiring in 2018, Côté took his current position in 2019 and has remained there since. The Lightning took notice as they always do with their prospects, rewarding Raddysh with his NHL debut on Dec. 30, 2021 — after 241 regular-season appearances in the AHL.

Then Raddysh took a chance on himself. Instead of hitting the open market again, he signed an extension with the Lightning in 2022. It was still a two-way deal – paying him a lower salary in the AHL than in the NHL – but it included a second year. And in 2022-23, he had the breakthrough he had been working towards. Raddysh set career highs with 13 goals, 38 assists and 51 points in just 50 games with Syracuse, making him a First Team AHL All-Star. He got in 17 games with the Lightning, scoring his first NHL goal. And he skated in six games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

By the following season, Raddysh had left the AHL behind. He signed a two-year extension prior to the 2023-24 campaign, then played all 82 games for the Lightning that year. And in 2025-26, he became a top-flight NHL defenseman with 70 points (22 goals, 48 assists) and a plus-21 rating in 73 games, averaging more than 22 minutes of ice time per night to lead the team.

However, with Raddysh on his way to becoming an unrestricted free agent after last season, the Lightning had decisions to make. On June 19, he signed an eight-year, $68-million contract and was traded to Toronto for a fifth-round draft pick. Only a couple of years removed from the uncertainty of playing year-to-year for a chance, Raddysh will enter training camp this month in a much different situation.

The Leafs will be counting heavily on him after they missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season. The pressure will be intense; it always is in Toronto. But Raddysh brings a strong foundation with him, something that he built through six seasons in the AHL.