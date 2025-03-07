Rangers acquire Aubé-Kubel, Sabres get Brännström

The New York Rangers have acquired forward Nicolas Aubé-Kubel from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for defenseman Erik Brännström.

Aubé-Kubel has recorded four goals and four assists in 12 games for the AHL’s Rochester Americans this season, along with one goal and one assist in 19 NHL games with the Sabres.

A ninth-year pro, Aubé-Kubel has amassed 55 goals and 61 assists for 116 points in 252 career AHL games for Rochester, Hershey and Lehigh Valley.

Aubé-Kubel was a second-round pick by Philadelphia in the 2014 NHL Draft, and has totaled 32 goals and 48 assists for 80 points in 301 career NHL games. He won a Stanley Cup championship with Colorado in 2022.

Brännström, who was acquired by the Rangers from Vancouver on Jan. 31, has tallied three goals and 13 assists for 16 points in 14 AHL games between Abbotsford and Hartford this season.

In 104 career AHL contests, Brännström has recorded 14 goals and 65 assists for 79 points. He was an AHL All-Star as a rookie in 2018-19.

Originally a first-round pick (15th overall) by Vegas in the 2017 NHL Draft, Brännström has tallied 10 goals and 67 assists for 77 points in 294 career NHL games with Ottawa and Vancouver.