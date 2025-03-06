Rangers acquire Brisson from Golden Knights

The New York Rangers have acquired forward Brendan Brisson and a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for forward Reilly Smith.

Brisson, 23, has recorded five goals and 14 assists for 19 points in 45 games with the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights this season. He has also appeared in nine NHL games with Vegas in 2024-25.

A first-round pick (29th overall) by the Golden Knights in the 2020 NHL Draft, Brisson has totaled 45 goals and 57 assists for 102 points in 162 career AHL games with Henderson. He has added two goals and six assists in 24 NHL games with Vegas.

The Los Angeles native starred at the University of Michigan and skated for the United States at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.