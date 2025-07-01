Rangers acquire Morrow from Carolina

The New York Rangers have acquired defenseman Scott Morrow, along with a first-round and a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for defenseman K’Andre Miller.

Morrow, 22, was named to the AHL Top Prospects Team in 2024-25, as he recorded 13 goals and 26 assists for 39 points in 52 games with the Chicago Wolves. He also skated in 14 regular-season games with the Hurricanes, tallying one goal and five assists, and played five games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

A native of Darien, Conn., Morrow made his NHL debut with Carolina at the end of the 2023-24 season following his junior season at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. He was originally a second-round pick by the Hurricanes in the 2021 NHL Draft.