Rangers, Blackhawks trade goaltenders

The New York Rangers have acquired goaltender Arvid Söderblom to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for goaltender Spencer Martin.

Söderblom made two starts for the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs this weekend following his assignment from Chicago, and stopped 44 of 46 shots in wins over Milwaukee (Friday) and Manitoba (Saturday).

In 73 career AHL appearances with the IceHogs, Söderblom has a record of 38-27-7 with a 2.78 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage and three shutouts.

Söderblom has appeared in 117 NHL games with the Blackhawks (including five this season), and is 25-68-15 with a 3.64 GAA, an .885 save percentage and one shutout.

Martin is 2-1-1 with a 3.00 GAA and an .890 save percentage in four starts with the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack this season. He also made one appearance with the Rangers.

In 271 career AHL games with Hartford, Chicago, Abbotsford, Syracuse, Colorado and San Antonio, Martin has a record of 119-107-28, a 2.87 GAA, a .903 save percentage and 18 shutouts.

A third-round choice by Colorado in the 2013 NHL Draft, Martin has appeared in 73 career NHL games with the Avalanche, Canucks, Blue Jackets, Hurricanes and Rangers, going 25-33-8 with a 3.62 GAA, an .881 save percentage and one shutout.