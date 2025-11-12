Rangers sign goaltender Martin

The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with goaltender Spencer Martin on a two-year contract.

Martin began the 2025-26 season with CSKA Moscow in the Kontinental Hockey League, appearing in 14 games.

Last season, Martin made 31 appearances with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves, going 20-8-2 with a 2.34 goals-against average, a .909 save percentage and three shutouts. He also appeared in nine NHL games with the Carolina Hurricanes.

In 245 career AHL games with Chicago, Abbotsford, Syracuse, Colorado and San Antonio, Martin has a record of 114-93-24, a 2.81 GAA, a .905 save percentage and 16 shutouts.

A third-round choice by Colorado in the 2013 NHL Draft, Martin has appeared in 66 career NHL games with the Avalanche, Canucks, Blue Jackets and Hurricanes, going 24-30-8 with a 3.56 GAA, an .883 save percentage and one shutout.