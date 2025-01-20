Canucks’ Räty named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Abbotsford Canucks forward Aatu Räty has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 19, 2025.

Räty tallied nine points in four contests last week, helping the Canucks wrap up an unbeaten six-game homestand.

On Tuesday, Räty scored one goal and assisted on three others, matching a career high with four points in a 6-3 win over Ontario. He dished out three more assists in Wednesday’s rematch with the Reign, a 5-2 Abbotsford victory. Räty was held scoreless in Saturday’s 3-2 win over San Jose before chipping in a goal and an assist on Sunday as the Canucks beat the Barracuda, 5-4, to set a team record with their sixth straight home victory.

Räty has recorded seven goals and 13 assists for 20 points in 21 games with Abbotsford this season, along with two goals and two assists in 20 NHL outings with Vancouver. The 22-year-old native of Oulu, Finland, has registered 34 goals and 65 assists for 99 points in 147 career AHL games with Abbotsford and Bridgeport since coming to North America near the end of the 2021-22 season.

Originally a second-round pick by the New York Islanders in the 2021 NHL Draft, Räty was acquired by Vancouver via trade on Jan. 30, 2023, and has four goals and three assists in 35 career NHL games between the Islanders and Canucks.