Rectifi named title sponsor of 2027 AHL All-Star Classic

The Cleveland Monsters have announced a multi-year partnership with Rectifi, naming the personal-injury platform the team’s season presenter for 2026-27 as well as the presenting partner of the 2027 AHL All-Star Classic.

“As we celebrate 20 years of Monsters hockey, we’re excited to welcome Rectifi as the presenting partner of the AHL All-Star Classic and this milestone season,” said Monsters President Mike Ostrowski. “This partnership reflects our commitment to building relationships with organizations that share our values of excellence and service to the greater Cleveland community. We are grateful to have Rectifi with us as we reflect on two decades of Monsters hockey and forward to what is next for the league.”

The 2027 All-Star Classic will take place in Cleveland on Sunday, February 7, and Monday, February 8, when the top talent in the AHL will take center ice at Rocket Arena. In addition to the All-Star Skills Competition and the All-Star Challenge, the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony will also take place on Monday morning.

“The American Hockey League is looking forward to helping celebrate the Monsters’ 20th season as we bring the AHL All-Star Classic to Cleveland in February,” said AHL President and CEO Scott Howson. “We are excited to be joined by Rectifi as the presenting partner of what is sure to be a first-class and memorable event for our players, our fans and the entire Northeast Ohio community.”