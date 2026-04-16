Red Wings extend Leonard for 2026-27 season

The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward John Leonard to a one-year contract extension for the 2026-27 season.

Leonard was voted a 2025-26 Second Team AHL All-Star, having recorded 32 goals and 21 assists for 53 points in 46 games for the Grand Rapids Griffins entering the final weekend of the regular season. He is tied for second in the AHL in goals, is tied for first with five shorthanded goals and ranks second with eight game-winning tallies this season.

In 295 career AHL games with Grand Rapids, Charlotte, Tucson, Milwaukee and San Jose, Leonard has registered 115 goals and 109 assists for 224 points. He also earned Second Team AHL All-Star honors last season, when he helped Charlotte reach the Calder Cup Finals.

Leonard appeared in 11 games with Detroit in 2025-26, tallying two goals and two assists. Originally a sixth-round choice by San Jose in the 2018 NHL Draft, Leonard has recorded eight goals and 13 assists for 21 points in 81 career NHL games for the Sharks, Predators, Coyotes and Red Wings.