Red Wings sign Shine to two-year deal

The Detroit Red Wings have signed right wing Dominik Shine to a two-year contract for the remainder of this season and the 2025-26 campaign.

Shine has spent his entire career playing on American Hockey League contracts with the Red Wings’ AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins, first joining the team on an amateur tryout on Mar. 14, 2017, following his senior season at Northern Michigan University.

The Detroit native has totaled 72 goals and 98 assists for 170 points in 462 games for the Griffins, ranking third in franchise history in games played. He also has three goals and four assists in 19 Calder Cup Playoff contests.

In 2024-25, Shine has appeared in all 40 games for Grand Rapids and leads the team with 21 assists and 32 points – one off his career high set last season.