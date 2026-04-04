Reign add first-rounder Brzustewicz

The Los Angeles Kings have signed defenseman Henry Brzustewicz to a three-year entry level contract beginning in 2026-27. He will report to the Ontario Reign for the remainder of the 2025-26 season on a tryout contract.

Brzustewicz, 19, was selected in the first round (31st overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft. He recently completed his third junior season with London of the Ontario Hockey League, leading the club with 35 assists and 54 points in 59 games.

Over the last three seasons, Brzustewicz has totaled 31 goals and 71 assists for 102 points in 178 games with London, helping the Knights to back-to-back league championships in 2024 and 2025 as well as the 2025 Memorial Cup championship.