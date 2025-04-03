Reign, Canucks punch playoff tickets

The Ontario Reign and Abbotsford Canucks both locked up berths in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs on Wednesday evening.

Tucson’s 4-3 loss to Calgary secured a postseason appearance for both clubs.

The Reign have failed to qualify for the playoffs only once since joining the AHL. Ontario swept through its first two series last spring before falling to Coachella Valley in the division finals.

The Canucks have never missed the Calder Cup Playoffs, and now have sights set on securing the best record in the franchise’s four-year history. The club finished with 87 points in both 2022-23 and 2023-24.

The Pacific Division will see seven teams make the postseason. The first-place finisher will get a bye into the division semifinals, while the second- through seventh-place teams will meet in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2024-25 regular season ends April 20; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.