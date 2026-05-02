Reign rebound, square series with win over Firebirds

Glenn Gawdin snapped a 1-1 tie late in the second period and Ontario added three goals in the third to grab a 5-1 victory in Game 2 of their Pacific Division semifinal with Coachella Valley on Friday night.

With the best-of-five series all even at one win apiece, the Firebirds will host Game 3 on Tuesday and Game 4 on Thursday.

After shutting out the Reign, 3-0, in the opener on Wednesday, Coachella Valley got on the board first again as Lleyton Roed scored 7:52 into the game.

Logan Brown netted Ontario’s first goal of the series late in the first period, and Gawdin’s goal with 4:43 left in the second put the Reign ahead for good.

Cole Guttman, Francesco Pinelli (shorthanded) and Martin Chromiak (empty net) scored in the final frame, and Pheonix Copley (1-0) finished the night with 34 saves.

(Series tied, 1-1)

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 29 – Coachella Valley 3, ONTARIO 0

Game 2 – Fri., May 1 – ONTARIO 5, Coachella Valley 1

Game 3 – Tue., May 5 – Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10:00

Game 4 – Thu., May 7 – Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10:00

*Game 5 – Sat., May 9 – Coachella Valley at Ontario, 9:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern