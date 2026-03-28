Reign secure spot in 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs

The Ontario Reign clinched a berth in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs on Friday evening thanks to a 3-2 victory over Tucson.

The Reign, in their first season under head coach Andrew Lord, will be making their fifth consecutive trip to the Calder Cup Playoffs and their eighth in nine tries since joining the AHL in 2015.

Currently in first place in the Pacific Division, Ontario is bidding for its first division title since 2015-16. They will be one of seven teams from the Pacific to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs; the top first-place team will get a bye into the division semifinals, while the second- through seventh-place finishers will meet in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2025-26 regular season ends April 19; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.