Reign’s Sturm heading to Boston

Ontario Reign head coach Marco Sturm has been named the new head coach of the Boston Bruins.

Sturm spent the past three seasons as Ontario’s head coach, leading them to the Calder Cup Playoffs each year. In 2024-25, the Reign finished third in the Pacific Division with a record of 43-25-3-1 (90 points). Last season, Ontario won two playoff series and reached the division finals.

Sturm previously served as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Kings from 2018 to 2022, including a return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2022. He was head coach of Germany’s national team from 2015 to 2018, leading the program to a silver medal at the 2018 Olympics to go with a Deutschland Cup title in 2015 and appearances in the quarterfinals at the IIHF Men’s World Championship in 2016 and 2017.