News

Reimer joins Wolf Pack on tryout

by AHL PR
Photo: André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

The Hartford Wolf Pack have signed goaltender James Reimer to a professional tryout agreement.

Reimer, an 18-year pro, made 14 appearances for the Ottawa Senators last season, going 7-4-2 with a 2.42 goals-against average and an .886 save percentage with one shutout.

In 539 career NHL appearances with Ottawa, Anaheim, Buffalo, Detroit, San Jose, Carolina, Florida and Toronto, Reimer has a record of 232-191-67, a 2.87 GAA, a .909 save percentage and 32 shutouts.

Reimer has played 45 games in the AHL during his career, including one last season with the Belleville Senators. He is 24-15-4 with a 2.52 GAA, a .917 save percentage and four shutouts with Belleville and Toronto.

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