Reimer signs with Rangers after posting AHL shutout

The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with goaltender James Reimer on a one-year contract.

Reimer recorded a 35-save shutout in his only appearance during a tryout with the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack, a 2-0 win over Providence on Friday night.

An 18-year pro, Reimer made 14 appearances for the Ottawa Senators last season, going 7-4-2 with a 2.42 goals-against average and an .886 save percentage with one shutout. In 539 career NHL appearances with Ottawa, Anaheim, Buffalo, Detroit, San Jose, Carolina, Florida and Toronto, Reimer has a record of 232-191-67, a 2.87 GAA, a .909 save percentage and 32 shutouts.

Reimer has played 46 games in the AHL during his career, going 25-15-4 with a 2.46 GAA, a .920 save percentage and five shutouts with Hartford, Belleville and Toronto.