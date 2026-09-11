Remembering 9/11

The American Hockey League joins in remembering all of the victims and heroes of September 11, 2001.

Among the 2,977 lives lost in New York, Washington and Shanksville, Pa., were Los Angeles Kings scouts and AHL alumni Ace Bailey and Mark Bavis. The two were aboard United Flight 175 from Boston, heading to Kings training camp.

The AHL and its member clubs dedicated the 2001-02 season to raising funds in support of that day’s victims and their families, through events such as jersey auctions, boot drives with local police and firefighters, special player appearances and designated merchandise sales.

Additionally, the league has proudly supported the Ace Bailey Children’s Foundation and the Mark Bavis Leadership Foundation, which were established to maintain the memory of their love of life, love of family and love for the game of hockey.

The work of the Ace Bailey Children’s Foundation focused on the well-being of children undergoing medical treatment by establishing and improving programs, environments and professional services at the Floating Hospital for Children, an arm of the Tufts-New England Medical Center in Boston.

The Mark Bavis Leadership Foundation continues to perpetuate the principles by which Bavis lived every day, and through which he touched the lives of many. The foundation provides selected young men and women with annual grants to be used for school tuition, summer programs and other appropriate extracurricular activities. For more information, visit www.markbavisleadershipfoundation.org.