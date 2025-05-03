Rested Eagles begin their postseason with a win

Nearly two weeks after wrapping up their regular season, the Colorado Eagles won their Calder Cup Playoffs opener on Friday night, a 6-3 victory over San Jose at Tech CU Arena.

The best-of-five Pacific Division semifinal series continues Sunday in San Jose.

Jayson Megna (2g, 1a) and Tye Felhaber (1g, 2a) tallied three points each for the Eagles, and Trent Miner made 25 saves in his first career AHL postseason start, including a point-blank stop on Filip Bystedt’s attempt to tie the game with less than two minutes to play.

Bystedt did tally a shorthanded goal earlier in the game, and Collin Graf and Colin White cut a 4-1 deficit down to 4-3 with goals late in regulation.

Yaroslav Askarov (2-1) stopped 18 of 22 shots for the Barracuda, who were playing in front of a capacity crowd for their first playoff game ever at Tech CU Arena. Their most recent postseason home game was in 2019 at their previous home, the SAP Center.

(Colorado leads series, 1-0)

Game 1 – Fri., May 2 – Colorado 6, SAN JOSE 3

Game 2 – Sun., May 4 – Colorado at San Jose, 9:00

Game 3 – Tue., May 6 – San Jose at Colorado, 9:05

*Game 4 – Wed., May 7 – San Jose at Colorado, 9:05

*Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – San Jose at Colorado, 5:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern