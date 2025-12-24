Return to Hartford brings Walcott full circle

by Alex Thomas | AHL On The Beat

June 28, 2014. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

That is the starting point for Daniel Walcott’s professional hockey journey. It was on that day, in that city, where the New York Rangers made Walcott the 140th overall selection in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Less than a year later, on Apr. 19, 2015, Walcott made his professional debut as a member of the Hartford Wolf Pack. Little did anyone know that late-season appearance against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers would be Walcott’s last as a member of the Wolf Pack for over a decade.

That June, Walcott was moved to the Tampa Bay Lightning in a trade. He’d spend 10 seasons in the organization, playing a franchise-record 494 games with their AHL affiliate, the Syracuse

Crunch.

On Thanksgiving Day 2025, Walcott completed his full-circle journey by inking a professional tryout agreement to return to Hartford.

“Any time you get the chance to put the gear on and play professional hockey, one step away from the NHL, it’s a privilege,” Walcott said. “It’s hard to believe it’s been over 10 years since I first wore a Wolf Pack jersey, so coming back after all this time and reconnecting with some of the staff has definitely felt full-circle. There’s a lot of perspective that comes with time in this league, and I’ve appreciated every moment of being back in Hartford.”

Walcott’s return wasn’t one that seemed to be in the plans. The veteran forward entered training camp with both the NHL’s Florida Panthers and the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers on separate tryouts. It wasn’t until November when the opportunity to return to Hartford came about.

Walcott joined the Wolf Pack for his first practice on Dec. 1, jumping on a line with rookie forwards Carey Terrance and Kalle Väisänen. His presence was immediately felt on Dec. 5, in his first game back with the Wolf Pack, when he set up Väisänen’s first career AHL goal.

Walcott’s main goal is to perform and help the Wolf Pack return to the Calder Cup Playoffs this spring. He’s also well aware that as a veteran in this league, part of his role is

showing players like Terrance and Väisänen the ropes.

It’s something he has embraced.

“I take a lot of pride in being the best teammate I can be, especially for young players coming into the league,” Walcott said. “Kalle and Carey are extremely talented, and sometimes all a player needs is a reminder of why they’re here.

“If my energy and north-south style can help simplify the game, create space, and allow them to play with confidence, then I’m doing my job. Watching younger guys grow towards becoming NHL’ers is one of the most rewarding parts of being a veteran.”

Coming back to Hartford to be a mentor is only part of the full-circle experience for Walcott this season.

Over 11 years after being drafted, Walcott scored his first goal as a member of the Rangers organization on Dec. 20 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in an eventual 2-1

shootout loss.

It was, quite literally, a long time coming.

“It only took about 11 years to get one as a Wolf Pack, so that one felt pretty good,” Walcott said with a laugh. “I’m just happy to be able to contribute offensively and help the team. Obviously, you always want those moments to come in a win, but getting a point out of that game still mattered. It was a special moment, and hopefully the first of many.”

Perhaps the most special moment of this season for Walcott came when made his return to Syracuse to take on the Crunch on Dec. 13. That game also marked the 500th of his AHL career.

An emotional night and a milestone night, suiting up for his once old-team-turned-new-team, against the team he was a part of for a decade.

“Syracuse is where I really grew up as a professional both on and off the ice,” he said. “I came in as a 21-year-old defenseman into a veteran locker room, learned from great leaders, played for a Calder Cup in my second year, transitioned to full-time forward, missed an entire season due to shoulder surgeries, earned my first NHL call-up and game, and eventually became the franchise leader in games played.

“It’s also where I met my wife and started our family. All things that have shaped me into the person and player I am today. To come back for game number 500 was incredibly meaningful and pretty serendipitous. The Crunch did an unbelievable job with the tribute, and the ovation from the fans made it even more special. It was one of those moments that really puts everything into perspective.”

With his return to Syracuse and milestone night now behind him, Walcott can truly look to putting his stamp on the Wolf Pack organization.

Once a young defenseman with the club a decade ago, Walcott is now a veteran leader playing on the wing who is looking to guide the next generation of young Wolf Pack players into the future.

Full circle indeed.