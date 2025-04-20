Roadrunners complete playoff field with win in season finale

The Tucson Roadrunners became the final team to clinch a berth in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs when they earned a 7-4 victory over Colorado on Saturday night.

The Roadrunners are making their third consecutive trip to the postseason, and will face Abbotsford in a best-of-three first-round series.

Complete schedules for the Calder Cup Playoffs will be announced at the conclusion of the regular season on Sunday. San Jose and Calgary meet at 3 ET, with final seeding in the Pacific Division to be determined by the result.

For more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.