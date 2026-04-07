Roadrunners extend lease at Tucson Arena

TUCSON, Ariz. … The Tucson Roadrunners have extended their lease in Tucson through the 2027-28 season.

The Roadrunners have called Tucson Arena home since 2016 and have seen exponential growth in both ticket sales and corporate partnerships. More than 140,000 fans have come through the doors at Tucson Arena this season, and over the franchise’s 10 years, that total number is close to 1.25 million.

In addition, the Roadrunners’ community footprint has never been larger, with sustained outreach that celebrates Southern Arizona schools and youth programs, the large military presence in the region, connections with the numerous nonprofits that make up the fabric of the community, and close relationships with the first responders who support and keep Southern Arizona safe. The organization has also donated more than $1 million through Roadrunners Give Back over the team’s 10-year history to Southern Arizona charities and 501(c)(3) organizations.