Roadrunners sign Walker to one-year deal

The Tucson Roadrunners have signed forward Sammy Walker to an American Hockey League contract for the 2025-26 season.

Walker recorded 10 goals and 23 assists for 33 points in 61 AHL games last season, split between Tucson and Iowa. He was acquired by Utah from Minnesota on Feb. 3, 2025.

In three pro seasons, Walker has totaled 51 goals and 75 assists for 126 points in 187 games for the Roadrunners and Wild. He was an AHL All-Star as a rookie in 2023.

Originally a seventh-round pick by Tampa Bay in the 2017 NHL Draft, Walker has one goal and one assist in 13 career NHL appearances with Minnesota.