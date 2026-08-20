News

Roadrunners to host four-team preseason event

by AHL PR

The Tucson Roadrunners will host the inaugural Southwest Showdown, an AHL preseason event featuring the Roadrunners, Colorado Eagles, Henderson Silver Knights and Texas Stars.

Each team will play a pair of preseason games.

The weekend begins on Friday, Sept. 25, with the Roadrunners’ annual fan fest from 6-8 p.m. at Tucson Arena. The free event will feature player autographs, games, public skating, music, food and beverages, interactive activities and more.

The Southwest Showdown game schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Sept. 26 — Colorado Eagles vs. Texas Stars, 3 p.m. MDT
Saturday, Sept. 26 — Henderson Silver Knights vs. Tucson Roadrunners – 7 p.m. MDT
Sunday, Sept. 27 — Henderson Silver Knights vs. Colorado Eagles – 3 p.m. MDT
Sunday, Sept. 27 — Texas Stars vs. Tucson Roadrunners – 7 p.m. MDT

Fans can visit tucsonroadrunners.com for ticket information.

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