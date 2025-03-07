Robins, Ostapchuk part of Sens-Sharks trade

The Ottawa Senators have acquired forwards Fabian Zetterlund and Tristen Robins, along with a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forwards Zack Ostapchuk and Noah Gregor and a 2025 second-round pick.

Robins, 23, has recorded seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points in 41 games for the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda this season.

A second-round pick by the Sharks in the 2020 NHL Draft, Robins has tallied 31 goals and 43 assists for 74 points in 149 career AHL games. He made his NHL debut during the 2022-23 season, skating in three games.

Ostapchuk, 21, has spent most of the 2024-25 season with Ottawa, recording one goal and three assists in 43 games. He also has two goals and nine assists in 15 AHL contests with Belleville.

Taken by the Senators in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft, Ostapchuk has totaled 19 goals and 20 assists in 84 AHL games along with one goal and three assists in 50 NHL games over his two pro seasons.